Body found by kids in Raleigh woods was there for quite some time, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A disturbing discovery was made in the woods near a Raleigh neighborhood Saturday.

Raleigh Police are investigating after human remains were found just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near Windmere Chase Drive.

Police believe the remains have been in the woods for quite some time. A group of kids playing in the woods stumbled across the deceased person.

Raleigh police and forensic crews were out Sunday investigating the scene. Many people living in the neighborhood told CBS North Carolina they were shocked when they heard about the gruesome discovery.

Others said it’s scary and they don’t feel as safe as they once did. Much of the neighborhood was recently developed.

There are a lot of new homes that are vacant. Many of the homes are not even on Google Map’s satellite view yet.

Raleigh Police are still investigating the death.

