Mom charged after 2 kids found wandering alone in sub-zero temperatures

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police found two small children wandering alone outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

Police have located and charged the children’s mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, of the 5400 block of Remuda Drive in North Chesterfield, with two counts of felony child neglect.

The children were later put in the care of their father, police added. Authorities said the children’s father did not live in Chesterfield or the immediate area.

Officials found both kids, ages 3 and 5, around 1:40 a.m. near the Remuda Crossing Apartments off of Cogbill Road.

According to data from Weather Underground, the temperature was around 2 degrees at 1 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield County. With the windchill, the temperature felt like -4 degrees, according to Weather Underground.

Chesterfield Lt. Don Story told WRIC the children, a boy and girl, were recovering at Chippenham Hospital. Both were suffering from extreme weather conditions.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield Police non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON