Schools closings and delays for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some area school systems announced Sunday that road conditions from Wednesday night’s snow were still so bad that school would be closed Monday.

Another school system, Cumberland County Schools, said that water problems caused by water main breaks over the weekend would close school for students there Monday.

Hoke County Schools also said that school would be closed for students Monday with an optional workday for staff with a two-hour delay.

Lee County Schools will be closed for students Monday with an optional workday for staff.

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools announced around 3 p.m. Sunday that schools would be closed for students and teachers.

“The Nash-Rocky Mount Leadership Team, after consulting with Sheriff Stone, has determined that many of the secondary and tertiary roads throughout the county remain impassable,” the announcement said.

“As a result, the district will be closed to students and staff on Monday, January 08, 2018. All evening and athletic events are canceled. Essential personnel with maintenance and custodial services will report to work. It remains the aim of the district to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” officials added.

