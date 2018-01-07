NC paramedic killed by husband during domestic dispute, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — Saturday morning police tweeted Patrick O’ Sullivan was in custody in connection with the murder of a Concord woman.

Officials received a call Saturday morning at 8:29 a.m. to check the area of Flowes Store Road near Piney Church Road in reference to a man that appeared to be distressed from being cold.

Upon searching the surrounding area, officials located and seized a weapon.

Patrick O’Sullivan was transported to CMC Northeast to be evaluated for cold weather-related medical issues.

According to the Concord Police Department, Rebakah Madelynn Hart-O’Sullivan was killed in a shooting at her home in the 100 block of Todd Drive NE just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say there was reportedly a domestic dispute between Rebakah Hart-O’Sullivan and her husband, who was identified as 53-year-old Patrick William O’Sullivan.

Police say Patrick O’Sullivan allegedly shot his wife during the dispute. On Friday, officials confirmed that Rebakah Hart-Sullivan worked as a paramedic in Mecklenburg County.

Joe Penner, who is the executive director of Mecklenburg EMS Agency, released this statement:

“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees. On behalf of Rebekah’s co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time of solace.”

MEDIC officials say Rebakah Hart-O’Sullivan worked for MEDIC since 2010 and recently served as a relief operations supervisor.

Patrick O’Sullivan was reportedly not at the home when officers arrived and they are unsure how he left the area. Officers say Patrick O’Sullivan’s whereabouts is unknown and he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Late Friday police said that they had accounted for all of the vehicles driven by O’Sullivan.

Investigators also said that they believed O’Sullivan was wearing a burgundy Carhartt jacket with a black polo underneath, and blue jeans.

Concord police tweeted about the homicide investigation shortly after it happened Thursday night.

“I have a 7-year-old daughter, you know, I don’t want some crazy guy running around the neighborhood,” said neighbor Shamel Maxwell.

“My dog pretty much alerted me that something was going on because of the helicopter,” said neighbor Nadine Leone. “I looked out of the window, I saw all the police lights, red and blue lights, and saw it was something right up over the hill.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON