Record freezing streak will end late Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —The Triangle fell below freezing last year and hasn’t gotten above freezing yet for 2018. The freezing streak started at 2 am on Sunday morning and should last until late Monday morning. As of Sunday evening, we are passing 185 hours, easily ahead of the old record of 159 straight hours set in January 1982.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 30, after a record morning low of 4. The old record was 9 in 2014. Fayetteville had a high of 31, after a record morning low of 9. The old record was 12 set in 2014. The normal high this time of year is 50 with a normal low of 31.

There are still many areas with lingering snow, especially in the southwestern Sandhills and areas east of I-95. That snow will be a distant memory by midweek as temperatures will start a nice warming trend.

Monday morning lows will be in the teens, but are expected to get above freezing by 11 am Monday morning. Highs will be in the lower 40s as clouds increase. A trough of low pressure will move through late in the day and some light rain will be possible. Air temperatures will be well above freezing, but any residual cold objects could cause a bit of brief freezing rain on those objects. There is only a slight risk that could occur in areas north and northwest of the Triangle.

Any rain will end late Monday evening, and temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop into the lower to middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. After some early morning clouds on Tuesday, skies will become partly to mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon. Highs will re ach into the 50s both days.

Even milder air will move in for next Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the 60s. Some showers will be possible with that milder air. By next Saturday, a cold front will move through with mainly morning showers possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front. By next Sunday, highs will only be in the lower 40s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The overnight low will be 15. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will have increasing clouds with a bit of light rain possible late in the day. The high will be 42; winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with a risk of light rain, mainly in the evening. The overnight low will be 33. Winds will be light out of the southwest. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will have early clouds then become partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 52; winds will be north 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 30.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a couple PM showers possible. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny and mild with widely scattered showers. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning showers. Skies should start clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 32.

