Wake Forest water main break prompts road closure and evacuation

WAKE FOREST, NC (WNCN) – A water main break in the 500 block of McDowell Drive, near the intersection of Stadium Drive, has closed Staduim Drive and prompted the evacuation of about 15 apartments in the vicinity of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department (CORPUD) is on scene working to resolve the water main break.

Due to water rushing across the roadway, officials say Stadium Drive is expected to remain closed until 1:00 p.m.

SEBTS is in the process of relocating residents of the apartments affected.

There is not yet an estimated time the break will be repaired or when water service will be restored.