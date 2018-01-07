VIDEO: Man chills his beer on top of frozen backyard pool

CONWAY, S.C. (CNN Newsource) — A man in South Carolina is giving a whole new meaning to “having a cold one.”
Tim McCoy chills his beer by keeping it on top of his frozen above-ground pool.
Someone recently took a picture of him cooling down his brew outside his house in Conway.
The photo was later posted on Facebook — leading to McCoy’s phone ringing off the hook.
He told WMBF that he came up with the idea because he was a little homesick.
“I’m from Indiana and I love to ice fish. That was my closest, next best thing to ice fishing. So I figured I’d get up there, sit down and have me a beverage,” McCoy said.
