VIDEO: Man chills his beer on top of frozen backyard pool

By Published:

CONWAY, S.C. (CNN Newsource) — A man in South Carolina is giving a whole new meaning to “having a cold one.”

Tim McCoy chills his beer by keeping it on top of his frozen above-ground pool.

Someone recently took a picture of him cooling down his brew outside his house in Conway.

The photo was later posted on Facebook — leading to McCoy’s phone ringing off the hook.

He told WMBF that he came up with the idea because he was a little homesick.

“I’m from Indiana and I love to ice fish. That was my closest, next best thing to ice fishing. So I figured I’d get up there, sit down and have me a beverage,” McCoy said.

