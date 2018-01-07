Woman injured in Wake Forest hit-and-run; police seek driver

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was walking was injured after she involved in a hit-and-run in Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. near 844 Heritage Lake Road in the area of Primrose School, Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.

The vehicle involved was a white Mitsubishi that now has “extensive front-end damage,” the news release said.

The Mitsubishi was last seen heading north along Heritage Lake Road.

Crabtree told CBS North Carolina that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

