Woman run over by her own car after cat pounces inside and attacks

By Published:

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is recovering from serious injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and attacked. Authorities said she jumped out of the car to escape the feline, forgetting it was in reverse and was run over by her own vehicle.

Florida Today reports the car rolled into the street and also struck a parked vehicle. The woman suffered critical injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s