1 dead in condo fire at NC beach; 11 families displaced

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — One person was killed in a fire that broke out at Inland Harbor on Carolina Beach Monday morning.

Authorities have not released the age or gender of the person who was killed.

The fire was first called in around 8:50 a.m., according to New Hanover County Dispatch.

“Unfortunately, the victim wasn’t able to get out on their own and by the time we got there, the fire was well advanced,” Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin said.

Flames were showing from the top floor of the structure when firefighters arrived. Griffin said crews struggled to contain the fire at first because the flames were caught in void spaces.

“It started in the one unit and spread to two adjacent units on each side,” Griffin said. “Because of two false ceilings, we had a little trouble getting in so we had to go four alarms for manpower to keep the fire from spreading to the structure.”

Griffin said three apartments are a total loss and eight separate apartments suffered smoke or water damage.

According to Griffin, the Carolina Beach Police Department, fire marshal, and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fire. Griffin said he doesn’t suspect any foul play.

There are 18 units in the condo building and no one will be able to return home Monday due to the damage.

The American Red Cross said Monday afternoon it helped 11 families — 19 people overall — who were displaced by the fire. That aid included temporary lodging and money for food and clothing.

