1 dead in Wendell crash

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a Monday morning crash in Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash on Robertson Pond Road near Edgemont Road around 8:30 a.m.

Robertson Pond Road is closed between Edgemont and Rolesville roads while the incident is being investigated.

The crash is under investigation and the identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

