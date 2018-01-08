1 dead in Wendell crash

By Published: Updated:
Fatal crash scene on Robertson Pond Road in Wendell (Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina)

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a Monday morning crash in Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash on Robertson Pond Road near Edgemont Road around 8:30 a.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Robertson Pond Road is closed between Edgemont and Rolesville roads while the incident is being investigated.

The crash is under investigation and the identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s