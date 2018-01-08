2 more arrested in Halifax County quadruple slaying

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities have confirmed that two more arrests have been made in a quadruple homicide in August 2017 in Enfield.

Keyon Quarice West, 23, and James Edward Powell, 25, both of Roanoke Rapids, have been arrested, according to authorities. Both were charged with murder, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Powell was already facing charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a Saturday killing in the area of Deer Run Drive in Roanoke Rapids, according to a social media post by Tripp.

Matthew Simms, of Enfield, had already been arrested in October 2017. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, Tripp said.

Simms was awaiting trial on a separate killing at the time of the slayings in Enfield, but had bonded out and then failed to appear for court, according to online records.

Authorities say two couples were playing cards in a home when the killings happened.

Investigators believe that items were stolen from the home, but have declined to say what was taken. One of the victims, James Harris, was registered to run a firearms business from the home where the killings happened.

Authorities have also said they believe the home was specifically targeted and that the killing was gang-related.

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to participate in the investigation, Tripp said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON