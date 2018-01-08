Century-old NC house destroyed in huge blaze

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) — Asheville firefighters contained a large blaze on Sunday night. One house was destroyed, but no other properties were damaged.

Some roads in the area were closed during the blaze, which did not result in any injuries. Photos from online tax records show the house boarded up and dilapidated.

Buncombe County’s latest assessment valued the house, which was built at $0 and the land it sits on at $153,700.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

