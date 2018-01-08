Cumberland County schools to reopen Tuesday after boil-water advisory lifted

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — First, it was because of the snow, then it was the water.

Cold temperatures in the area caused a water main break in Cumberland County. That, in turn, caused a boil water advisory that shut down the county schools. That shutdown came on the tail of a winter storm that had already closed schools.

“I know the parents are frustrated with the kids being home from school. The staff’s frustrated not being at work, but you just have to take it day by day,” said Tim Kinlaw, interim superintendent at Cumberland County Schools.

Officials were hoping that the water problems would be fixed and that enough ice would be gone from the county’s roads to allow schools to open Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, officials said the boil-water advisory was lifted and that the Cumberland County School system will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday.

Officials said they would not open only some schools.

“It’s hard to have a partial open system, with part (of) staff working and part not, so we’re counting it all or nothing, ” said Kinlaw.

