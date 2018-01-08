Duke Law School receives $5M grant for dean’s position

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Duke Law School has announced a $5 million grant from The Duke Endowment, which establishes a named chair for the dean’s position.

A news release from Duke University on Monday said the first James B. Duke and Benjamin N. Duke Dean of the School of Law will be David F. Levi, who has served as Duke Law’s dean and a professor of law since 2007. Levi has said he will step down as dean on June 30.

Levi previously served as chief federal judge for the Eastern District of California, appointed to the bench in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. Before that, he was a U.S. Attorney, appointed in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan.

Since its founding, The Duke Endowment has distributed more than $3.4 billion in grants.

