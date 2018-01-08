Fire damages apartments in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Units at a Carrboro apartment complex were damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were on the scene the complex at 500 Smith Level Road. The fire started at about 5:08 p.m. at the 16-unit Villages of Chapel Hill apartment complex, according to officials.
No injuries were reported. Eight of the apartments suffered smoke or water damage, according to authorities.
It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.
