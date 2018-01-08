Large tire fire burns in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A large tire fire is burning Monday off Wilmington Highway near Arnette Park just south of Fayetteville.

A CBS North Carolina crew on the scene said the fire spreading to brush and trees nearby.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown.

