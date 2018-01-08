Loretta Lynn breaks hip in fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after she fell and broke her hip last week.

Her sister, singer Crystal Gayle, took to social media to ask for prayers for 85-year-old Lynn.

“I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury,” Gayle said in a tweet.

Last May, Lynn suffered a stroke and delayed the release of her album.



