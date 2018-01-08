Loretta Lynn breaks hip in fall

By Published: Updated:
Loretta Lynn
FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. Lynn, 85, has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee. A statement on her website posted Monday said “she is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after she fell and broke her hip last week.

Her sister, singer Crystal Gayle, took to social media to ask for prayers for 85-year-old Lynn.

“I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury,” Gayle said in a tweet.

Last May, Lynn suffered a stroke and delayed the release of her album.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s