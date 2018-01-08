Neighbors concerned about activities at Person County rock quarry

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbors living near a rock quarry north of Roxboro told Person County commissioners Monday night they’re concerned about the impacts it’s having on their homes and health.

“Some of my foundation has cracked,” said Joyce Lever, who lives near the entrance to Carolina Sunrock’s Woodsdale Quarry. “You’ll be in the house laughing and talking and all of a sudden ‘boom!’ You’d think you just had an earthquake.”

Lever’s cousin, Terry Rogers, took out a full-page advertisement in the Courier-Times Saturday, which calls for an end to the asphalt production at the site as well.

Neighbors have also started a petition on change.org.

“We can’t come outside because of the dust that’s being emitted onto our properties, covering our cars, our yard, furniture,” said Rogers. “We just want to make sure that Sunrock does the things that they were permitted to do.”

CBS North Carolina reached out to an attorney for Sunrock Group for comment but did not receive a reply.

The county first issued a permit to the company in 2006, which was later modified.

Person County attorney C. Ronald Aycock said county staff did not deem the changes to be substantial enough to warrant further approval by county commissioners.

That notion is the subject of an ongoing legal dispute. A Superior Court judge recently ruled the local Board of Adjustment needs to rehear the case involving Sunrock.

Rogers said the quarry’s operations have moved closer to his cousin’s home, which he says is a substantial change.

Rogers and Lever spoke to county commissioners Monday evening about their concerns.

Commissioner Ray Jeffers asked for the item to be placed on Monday’s agenda, but he says he doesn’t believe commissioners can take further action on the permit as of now.

“Sunrock has, so far, been a very good corporate partner for us here in Person County,” said commissioner Ray Jeffers. “Maybe if they’d take their complaints to the state, they would come in and make sure all permits and all laws are being followed there.”

