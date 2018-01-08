New whooping cough case found at Apex High School

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials have confirmed a third case of whooping cough, also known at pertussis, among students at Apex High School, school officials said in a letter to parents.

A letter from county health officials is also going home with students on Monday afternoon.

EARLIER: Wake County student diagnosed with whooping cough

“Pertussis is a serious illness for babies and people with weak immune systems (who have cancer, had an organ transplant or take drugs that make it hard for them to fight diseases),” officials wrote.

Parents should call a doctor of their child has a weak immune system, asthma or any other breathing or long-term health problem or if the child lives with or spends time with a woman in the last three months of her pregnancy, a baby less than 12 months old or a person with a weak immune system or other long-term health problem.

On the back of the letter is a guide for physicians that parents can show the doctors.

