Nick Saban, Kirby Smart speak together at press conference ahead of National Championship

By WIAT Staff Published:
(WIAT)

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Before the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide compete for the National Championship title tomorrow, head coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart took to the podium one last time Sunday morning.

Before taking on the top dog role at Georgia, Smart worked under Saban as the Alabama defensive coordinator. The two coaches discussed their relationship at the conference.

“The greatest thing I’ve learned from Saban is holding everyone to a standard that he embraces himself. He never asked anyone to work any harder than he did,” Smart said.

As for Saban, “I always tell former assistants to be your own man. Be yourself, not somebody else. Kirby has done a good job of that.”

Check out the video at the top of this post to watch the full National Championship Coaches Conference.

