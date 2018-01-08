Pair now in custody for murder at Fayetteville grocery store, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they now have both murder suspects in custody after a man was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot this past summer.

The incident happened on Aug. 26 just before 7:30 p.m. at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery at 690 South Reilly Road, Fayetteville police said.

Nisier Nuriddin, 20, died after the shooting in the parking lot of the grocery store. A 20-year-old woman was injured.

Soon after the shooting, police said they were looking for two young men.

Izaiah Jamal Blue, 20, of the 5900 block of Pine Ridge Road in Faison and Jalyn La-Scott Phillips, 19, of the 11500 block of Kenner Road in Faison were both charged in the shooting, police said.

However, they could not be found.

Blue was arrested on Nov. 8, 2017, and Phillips was arrested Monday, police said.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect drive away from the scene after the shooting.

Nuriddin was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died from injuries suffered during the shooting.

Blue and Phillips are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

