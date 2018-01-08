Registration underway for Wake County Schools class of 2031

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is welcoming the class of 2031.

“I’ve been a little emotional with this,” said parent Amanda Pearce.

It’s now time for Wake County parents to register their pre-K child for the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s mixed emotion,” Michelle Harrison said. “It’s emotional as a mom letting her go into the real world.”

Pearce and Harrison registered their daughters at Yates Mill Elementary Monday morning.

The principal, Barry Richburg, said, “(This) is just as important as it’s going to be in August when they first come on their first day.”

Registration is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The enrollment process has been easy. They give you a packet of information that you fill out,” Pearce said.

While parents will register at their base school, it doesn’t mean that’s the doors they’ll walk through on the first day.

“Every school has a culture, and every school has a feeling, so we want to make sure our school is family and it feels like a community,” Richburg told CBS North Carolina.

Parents that are looking at public schools have the option for their base, a year-round or a magnet.

“Public school is our choice. We grew up public,” Pearce said. “We would love to do private, but the cost that goes along with private is a little more than what we want to do right now.”

“Wake County is free. I get to remain home with my other child, while she goes to school. It’s close to home and traditional calendar fits with our schedule,” Harrison added.

Through February, families can tour schools, which officials hope make their process easier when finding the right one.

For more information, click here for registration and click here for Expo 2018 open houses.

