School closings and delays for Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some area school systems announced Monday that road conditions from last week’s snow were still so bad that school would be closed or delayed Tuesday.

Edgecombe County Schools will be closed on Tuesday

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday

Lee County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff

Moore County Schools will be closed on Tuesday

Wilson County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday

