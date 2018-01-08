Smithfield 19-year-old charged in teen’s deadly shooting, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County teen is charged with shooting and killing another teenager in the suspect’s Smithfield home Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported as a shooting just after 12:50 p.m. Monday at a home at 120 Neuse Bend Road in Smithfield, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found Carlos Mejia Escamilla, 18, of River Oaks Drive in Selma, dead from a gunshot wound, officials said.

“Detectives conducted multiple interviews and executed a search warrant at the (Neuse Bend Road) address,” deputies said.

Later Monday, Tony Lee Hines, 19, of 120 Neuse Bend Road was charged in Escamilla’s murder, according to deputies.

No other information was released.

