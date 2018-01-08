South Korean officials head to border for talks with North

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's Day speech, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. In the speech, North Korea’s young leader Kim said he was willing to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, while announcing he has a “nuclear button” to hurl weapons at any target in the mainland U.S. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior South Korean officials are heading to the Demilitarized Zone for rare talks with their North Korean counterparts.

The officials departed Seoul early Tuesday morning for the border.

The agenda includes cooperation at next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea and improving long-strained ties.

The rival Koreas’ first formal meeting in about two years comes after months of tension over North Korea’s expanding nuclear and missile programs.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s Day address that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics. South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim’s overture and proposed holding talks.

Critics say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

