Suspect in Person County murder has 2 missing ex-wives, sheriff says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the murder and kidnapping of a Person County man has two ex-wives who also went missing, the sheriff confirmed to CBS North Carolina.

In January 2013, 48-year-old Gerald Pollard went missing.

His body has still not been located but in November, Scott Sykora, 56, was charged with kidnapping and murder in Pollard’s disappearance.

A tip from a confidential informant led to Sykora’s arrest.

Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones told CBS North Carolina Sykora has two ex-wives missing and the sheriff’s office is working with other departments on those cases.

Jones says Pollard was last seen at his automotive shop outside his home, and then he vanished.

“We did have the SBI come in with forensics. We have a lot of evidence that needs to be submitted to the lab and that could take some time, ’cause it’s a pretty lengthy process that could lead us to more about this case and possibly others,” Jones said.

Jones says in his 29 years in law enforcement this is one of the worst cases he’s ever seen and he believes it could be the key to solving other cold cases that the suspect could be connected to.

Jones would not provide details about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON