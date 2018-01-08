Temperatures finally warming up across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle fell below freezing on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t climbed above freezing yet for 2018. The freezing streak started at 2am last Sunday morning and should last until late this morning. That will make 200 hours of sub-freezing temperatures, easily breaking the old record of 159 straight hours set in January 1982.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 30, after a record morning low of 4. The old record was 9 in 2014. Fayetteville had a high of 31, after a record morning low of 9. The old record was 12 set in 2014. The normal high this time of year is 50 with a normal low of 31.

There are still many areas with lingering snow, especially in the southwestern Sandhills and areas east of I-95. That snow will be a distant memory by midweek as temperatures will start a nice warming trend.

We expect to make it above freezing by 11am, with highs this afternoon in the lower 40s as clouds increase. A trough of low pressure will move through late in the day and some light rain will be possible. Air temperatures will be well above freezing, but any residual cold objects could cause a bit of brief freezing rain on those objects. There is only a slight risk that could occur in areas north and northwest of the Triangle.

Any rain will end overnight, and temperatures by Tuesday morning will drop into the lower 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both days.

Even milder air will move in Thursday and Friday, when highs will be in the 60s. Some showers will be possible with that milder air. By Saturday morning, a cold front will move through with mainly morning showers possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front. By next Sunday, highs will only be in the lower 40s.

Monday will have increasing clouds with a bit of light rain possible late in the day. The high will be 41; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with a risk of light rain, especially northwest of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 33. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will have early clouds then become partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 54.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 47; after a morning low of 30.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 37. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny and mild with showers and storms late in the day. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning showers. Skies should start clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 30.

