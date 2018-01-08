Construction workers cut power to hundreds in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 300 customers in Raleigh lost power Monday after construction crews knocked down Duke Energy Progress power lines, according to the utility.

Several traffic signals were also out in the area near Wilmington Street and south of MLK Boulevard just before noon.

The power company’s website indicated the outage should be dealt with by about 12:45 p.m.

Duke at first indicated that the damage had been caused by vandalism, but later clarified that this was not the case.

