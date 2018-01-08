Winter weather leads to damage-causing potholes on Triangle roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Winter is not only the time of year when we battle frigid temperatures, it’s also can be the time of year when drivers run into pesky potholes.

Several weeks ago, Keith Lunday said he ran into a pothole on Capital Boulevard near Peace Street heading north from downtown Raleigh.

“It was jarring,” he said. “It kind of scared me.”

While switching lanes, Lunday said he drove over a pothole and, pretty quickly, he knew damage had been done.

“I took it to my dealer and the ball bearings were damaged,’ he said. “So, I had to replace that.”

He showed us the receipt — $712.

“It was a couple weeks ago when I hit it and I was surprised to see it was still there,” said Lunday.

He reported it last week to the city and then found out the road is maintained by the state and reported it this weekend to them.

“A pothole can develop very quickly,” said Steve Abbott spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “So you could be on a smooth road one day and a day or two later, there is a pothole. We may not see that so we need people to let us know so we can go out and fix it.”

As for fixing potholes when it’s cold, Abbott said, “When it gets warmer and we go out and fix, we can put a permanent fix. But, going out and fixing a pothole when it’s below 40 degrees, we have to use what’s called cold patching because the asphalt won’t set at that temperature.”

Abbott said crews will continue working on potholes.

Lunday said he hopes “it won’t happen to anybody else.”

The DOT also sent more crews to Eastern North Carolina to help with the impact of the storm there.

Abbott said the warmer temperatures this week should help to prevent more potholes.

If you wish to report a pothole to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, you can do so at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/report/pothole/

To report one to the city of Raleigh, you can do so at https://www.raleighnc.gov/ext/SeeClickFix

