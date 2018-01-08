Woman shot in face, 2 vehicles damaged by gunfire in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit in the face while in a vehicle during a broad-daylight shooting in Durham Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of East Umstead Street, police said.

The woman was conscious and alert when EMS crews took her from the scene, police said.

During the incident, two vehicles were damaged by gunfire and police said people in two vehicles were possible shooting at each other.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

