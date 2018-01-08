Zebulon leaders vote against repairing dam that was damaged in Matthew

The damaged Little River Dam. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon town leaders voted Monday night not to repair a historic dam damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

For more than a year, Little River Dam has sat damaged.

“We really ought to rebuild this dam,” said Frank Timberlake.

Timberlake created a Facebook page called “It’s a dam shame” to promote the repair of the structure.

Timberlake says he got more than 470 people to sign a petition in favor of rebuilding the dam.

Joined with dozens of other community members, Timberlake took his petition to the Zebulon Board of Commissioners meeting.

However, the community’s efforts hit a wall.

“I don’t think the dam is necessary,” said Zebulon Town Commissioner Dale Beck.

Fixing the dam would cost more than $800,000. The town has money from FEMA which would cover most of the cost of repairing the dam.

But Beck says the money would be better used elsewhere.

“The dam is in poor shape to start with, to build it back with regular funds the dam will fail again,” he said.

A majority of commissioners agreed with Beck. In a 3 to 2 vote, the commissioners chose to invest FEMA dollars into improving the park around the Little River Dam.

