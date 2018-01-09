15-year-old NC boy to be tried as adult in killing of baseball player responding to ad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with the deadly shooting of a college baseball player who was killed while responding to an online sales ad.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed the afternoon of June 18, 2017, in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Finch was reportedly in the area to buy an upgraded iPhone, but something went wrong, and police believe there was a robbery.

Jahzion Wilson, a 15-year-old charged in the case, was transferred from juvenile court to Mecklenburg County Superior Court Monday after the judge found probable cause to charge Wilson with first-degree murder, a Class A felony.

“According to state law, the court must transfer a juvenile to Superior Court if the court finds probable cause that a juvenile age 13 or older has committed a Class A felony,” the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office says.

Wilson is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Demonte McCain, 17, was arrested in October and charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A second 15-year-old was arrested in July in connection with this shooting. The juvenile’s name was not released due to their age.

Wilson’s next court date has yet to be set. He is in custody at a juvenile detention center.

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and a member of the Patriots baseball team, the university says.

After Finch’s killing, police opened 14 “exchange zones” at QuikTrip convenience stores where people can more safely conduct online transactions.

