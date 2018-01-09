2 years later: Murder of elderly woman in Myrtle Beach parking lot still unsolved

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two years ago, someone shot and killed 78-year-old Frances Mae Davis in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall. Horry County Police still have not made any arrests in the case.

On Jan. 8, 2016, Shelly Wells returned to her car after shopping inside the JC Penny at the mall and found her mother had been shot inside. Davis was one day shy of turning 79.

“Same as we were last year. Nothing’s really changed. Still miss mom so much,” said Wells’ sister Michele Gagne.

Another year has passed and Davis’ family is no closer to finding out who shot and killed their mother.

“I have a little bit of hope but not as much as I did in the very beginning,” Wells said.

“I don’t feel as hopeful either,” said Gagne.

Gagne said she emailed Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill about her mother’s case a few months ago and did receive a response. However, the last time she heard from the detective on the case was earlier last year.

“He assured me that the file still sits on his desk and he has to at least touch it once a week,” she said.

Both sisters still question if the police could have done more to find their mother’s killer.

“I’m angry. Did you do everything in the beginning? I don’t really know what they’ve done,” said Wells.

Gagne said, “It’s just frustrating.”

Davis’ family did file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Myrtle Beach Mall in March of 2016, however they would not comment on the status of that lawsuit. News13 reached out to the mall to find out whether they’ve made any security changes since Davis’ death, but did not receive a response.

Wells said she still avoids the area altogether.

“That whole area. I can’t do it. I don’t want to drive by there and think this is where my mother was murdered. I just can’t do it.”

Davis would have turned 81 today. Her daughters plan to release balloons in her honor. Both sisters have been in counseling for the last two years and though they said it’s helped, “there’s been many times this past year where I’ve needed her. And to talk to her,” said Gagne. “I talk to her. I just don’t get answers.”

“I just want my mom,” said Wells.

Horry County Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson released a statement regarding the case on Monday. It said, “All unsolved homicides will eventually be assigned and reviewed by the cold case team. Per standard protocol, we do not discuss which cases have been assigned or are being reviewed as doing so is counterproductive to the investigation.”

There is still a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in Frances Mae Davis’ case. Anyone with any information related to Davis’ death is asked to call the Horry County crime tip hotline at 843-915-8477 or e-mail CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.