3 traffic lights out on US 401 after power outage in Raleigh

Duke Energy map showing areas of the power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lights at three intersections on U.S. 401/Louisburg Road in Raleigh are out after a transformer blew Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in an area north of the split at U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard.

The three intersections affected are Calvary Drive, North New Hope Road and Valley Stream Drive.

The blown transformer has also caused outages for more than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in the area.

Police are directing traffic at the three intersections and as of 4:10 p.m. Duke Progress Energy was on the way to the scene.

Duke Progress Energy said they expect the power to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

