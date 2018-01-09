After week cooped up by cold, NC residents emerge to enjoy weather

(CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – After a record cold stretch to start 2018, temperatures Tuesday climbed into the low 60s, giving stir-crazy families a chance to get outside.

Pullen Park in Raleigh was filled with kids who were able to ditch their heavy winter coats and burn off some of their pent-up energy.

“I thought it was a hundred degrees outside but that’s just because its been so cold. I’m very tired of getting cooped up in the house all day, and there’s not as much to do in the house as there is outside,” said Julie Houghton.

The sunshine and warmth also seemed to breathe new life into people out and about in downtown Raleigh.

“I’m ecstatic. I mean just getting out and getting to walk around and not being trapped inside all day its just…this is so much better,” said Kristine Hamilton, who was enjoying eating her lunch outside.

“Its beautiful. Its like a spring day. People are out. The city is beautiful. Things are back to normal,” said Michael Mullins, owner of MJ’s hotdogs in downtown Raleigh.

