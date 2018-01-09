Aggressive turkeys cut off mail to neighborhood

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb.
Cleveland.com reports residents on a number of streets in Rocky River have had to pick up their mail at the post office because the turkeys have created unsafe conditions for carriers to deliver to their homes.
Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst said the problem has persisted for the last three weeks. She said city ordinances don’t allow for the turkeys to be eradicated.
The city has instead sent letters to people asking them to stop putting out bird feed in the hope the turkeys will go elsewhere.
A U.S. Postal Service spokesman says some carriers have been pecked but none have been injured.
