Arrest made after bodies of man, 9-year-old boy found near Maxton

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina state officials say an arrest has been made in a double homicide investigation in Robeson County after a man and child were killed.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey says deputies were called to investigate after a body was found near a pond on Kalyn Drive, off McGirts Gin Road in Maxton, Monday around 12:30 p.m.

Sealey confirms the body was that of 22-year-old Lyn Ardell Bullard, who was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

The investigation turned into a double homicide when detectives discovered the body of a 9-year-old boy about one mile from Bullard’s body. Sheriff Sealey says Bullard and the child were hunting together, and investigators found a black Ford Ranger with the child’s body in a wooded area behind Lakewood Drive off Modest Road.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Spokesperson Patty McQuillen says the truck had been set on fire.

Sealey says officials arrested Walter Woodrow Locklear, 27, of Maxton, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and burning of personal property. Officials did not comment on the relationship between the two victims and the alleged killer.

The name of the child has not been released. Officials are waiting on the results of the autopsy before releasing that information.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

