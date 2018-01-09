Body found on Fort Bragg, officials confirm

Published:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg Military Police are investigating after a body was discovered on post, a Fort Bragg spokesman said.

The investigation came after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident about the discovery of body on the Fort Bragg reservation in the woods.

The call came to deputies around 3:45 p.m.

Fort Bragg is not releasing any more details at this time.

