Body found on Fort Bragg, officials confirm

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg Military Police are investigating after a body was discovered on post, a Fort Bragg spokesman said.
The investigation came after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident about the discovery of body on the Fort Bragg reservation in the woods.
The call came to deputies around 3:45 p.m.
Fort Bragg is not releasing any more details at this time.
