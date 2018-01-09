Dalai Lama cancels Raleigh visit amid changes to schedule

Tibet's exiled government and Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama stands on stage before making a speech to an audience at the ESS Stadium in Aldershot, southern England, Monday, June 29, 2015. Before the speech on Monday, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader inaugurated the Buddhist Community Centre UK. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Dalai Lama will not be making a scheduled trip to Raleigh this year due to changes in his schedule, according to his representative.

The Dalai Lama’s trip to the United States in 2018 has been canceled but could be rescheduled for 2019.

Letter sent to Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane:

Dear Mayor McFarlane,

It is with deep regret that I inform you of a change in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s schedule, obliging him to cancel the majority of his travels abroad, including the United States of America.

We understand that there are many plans already in place to support Raleigh’s Compassionate City designation, and His Holiness looks very much forward to support these wonderful initiatives.

Best wishes.
Yours sincerely,
Tenzin Talklha
Secretary to
His Holiness the Dalai Lama

McFarlane’s response:

Your Holiness, The 14th Dalai Lama,

The citizens of Raleigh, North Carolina, are honored that you plan to visit our city and respect your decision to delay all visits to the United States until after 2018. We will continue, with the residents of Raleigh, to forward our commitment to promote the fundamental principles that you have championed such as compassion for all sentient beings and secular ethics, with a particular focus on the youth.

We remain hopeful you will grace us with your presence at a future date and are committed to making such a visit an enriching experience with lasting benefits.

With gratitude,

The Honorable Mayor Nancy McFarlane

