Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede to drop ‘dixie’ from name

Published: Updated:
Dolly Parton performs at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge on November 15, 2016. WATE-TV photo

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE/WNCN) – Dolly Parton’s “Dixie Stampede,” which pits North against South in “a friendly and fun rivalry,” will have a new name for the 2018 season.

In a release Monday, Parton announced the show will go by the name “Dolly Parton’s Stampede” when it re-opens in late January for the 2018 season.

The “Dixie Stampede” is described as a production with 32 “magnificent horses and a cast of top-notch riders” that feature “daring feats of trick riding and competition, pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry.”

Parton released a statement explaining the reason for the name change. It is not clear if the content of the show will be changed.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The dinner attraction, which is owned by World Choice Investments, has plans to expand into new communities around the world in 2018.

There are currently locations in Pigeon Forge and Branson, Missouri.

