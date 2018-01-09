Durham County fire ravages home

By Published:
(Capt. Josh Sloan/Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire caused “extensive damage” to a home in the 2800 block of Split Rail Place in Durham County, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1:40 p.m. They were able to control the fire in a little more than 10 minutes, but not before it damaged the split-level home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Durham Fire Department, Eno Volunteer Fire Department, Bahama Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.

The Durham County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s