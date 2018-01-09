Durham County fire ravages home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire caused “extensive damage” to a home in the 2800 block of Split Rail Place in Durham County, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1:40 p.m. They were able to control the fire in a little more than 10 minutes, but not before it damaged the split-level home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Durham Fire Department, Eno Volunteer Fire Department, Bahama Volunteer Fire Department and Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.

The Durham County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

