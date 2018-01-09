Durham man comes home from dinner to find home destroyed by fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man returned from a restaurant Tuesday evening to find dozens of firefighters putting out the flames of what used to be his home.

Flashing lights from fire trucks stretched along the 4100 block of Olde Coach Road in the Pope’s Crossing neighborhood in Durham.

Durham County, and City, Chapel Hill, and New Hope Fire Departments all responded to the call, which went out just after 6:50 p.m.

“It was just orange going up 20 feet above the house,” said Jason Wheeler.

Wheeler lives down the street from where the fire happened. He said the flames started to spread to trees around the home, but firefighters were able to act fast.

Even though the flames were put out in about 15 minutes, it was not fast enough to save the house.

The homeowner arrived home to find firefighters putting the last of the flames.

“He’s upset obviously he went to dinner, and received a phone call that his house was on fire,” said Battalion Chief Dawn White with the Durham Fire Department.

The homeowner spoke to CBS North Carolina off-camera. He said he feels lucky it was only things, and not his life, destroyed in the fire.

“We’ll continue helping him, find a place, and see if he can get back into his house to get some belongings,” said White.

White said investigators will work through the night to determine the cause of the fire. No one was injured.

