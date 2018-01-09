Family of Lumberton murder victim offers $5K reward for info leading to killer

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The family of a Lumberton man who was shot multiple times inside his camper is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the killer.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker says Warren Bradford Fields, 38, was shot numerous times inside his camper at 603B Franklin Avenue on Nov. 7. Fields was first taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment then transferred to a second hospital, but Fields died from his injuries Nov. 23.

EARLIER: NC man clinging to life after someone fires into camper

Fields’ family is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Fields, Parker confirms.

Anyone with information related to Fields’ murder is asked to contact Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

