Family of Lumberton murder victim offers $5K reward for info leading to killer

By Published:
Warren Bradford Fields Warren Bradford Fields, 38, was shot numerous times inside his camper at 603B Franklin Avenue on Nov. 7. (Lumberton Police Department)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The family of a Lumberton man who was shot multiple times inside his camper is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the killer.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry W. Parker says Warren Bradford Fields, 38, was shot numerous times inside his camper at 603B Franklin Avenue on Nov. 7. Fields was first taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment then transferred to a second hospital, but Fields died from his injuries Nov. 23.

EARLIER: NC man clinging to life after someone fires into camper

Fields’ family is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Fields, Parker confirms.

Anyone with information related to Fields’ murder is asked to contact Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s