Fayetteville pastor faces more than 140 sex crime charges

Glen Collins (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville pastor has been arrested in connection with four different children being sexually abused from 1996 to 2008, police confirmed.

Glen Collins, 51, knew the victims and was a pastor of a church in east Fayetteville at the time of the offenses.

Detectives began investigating the allegations in October 2017 after a victim came forward.

Collins was charged with:

  • 12 counts of first-degree rape
  • 5 counts of first-degree sexual offense
  • 5 counts of second-degree rape
  • 3 counts of second-degree sexual offense
  • 9 counts of statutory rape
  • 6 counts of statutory sexual offense
  • 32 counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • 25 counts of child sexual – sexual activity
  • 39 counts of sexual activity by a parent
  • 2 counts of crimes against nature
  • 2 counts of sexual battery
  • 1 count of attempted second-degree sexual offense
  • 1 count of attempted crimes against nature

Collins surrendered to law enforcement Monday evening.

He’s being held on a $3.75 million secured bond and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

