Fire that affected 21 Carrboro apartments was caused by exhaust fan

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire that affected 21 units at a Carrboro apartment building Monday afternoon was sparked by an exhaust fan, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters were on the scene the complex at 500 Smith Level Road. The fire started at about 5:08 p.m. at the Villages of Chapel Hill apartment complex, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

However, 16 apartment units sustained smoke or water damage, according to authorities. Five other units were also affected.

The entire building of 21 units has been condemned and officials said the damage was estimated at $500,000.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

This building did not have fire sprinklers.

