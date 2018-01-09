Girl dies after little brother shoots her with BB gun, authorities say

By WANE Staff Published:
(WANE)

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — An 8-year-old girl hospitalized after being accidentally shot by her brother with a BB gun has died, according to authorities.

Deborah Kay Schwartz of Grabill died at a local hospital after being taken away from her home at 8320 Ricker Road last Thursday. Police at the time said the girl had been accidentally shot in the eye with a BB gun by her 6-year-old brother.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday said young Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled the county’s first homicide of 2018.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

