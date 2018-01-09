Gov. Cooper, state senator set to speak on funding needs for class size mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today, two lawmakers are talking about the new law that mandates smaller class sizes. Some say there’s something missing to make this law effective.

Right now that “something” is money. Later today, Gov. Roy Cooper and a state senator out of Wake County are scheduled to speak about the need for funding when it comes to smaller class sizes.

The law set to take effect in the fall mandates smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade.

This morning, North Carolina State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D) will speak at the legislature about how the law does not provide additional funding for teachers and space. Then, this afternoon, Cooper will speak at an elementary school in Cary about what he says is a “need for funding” for the class size requirement.

Just a few days ago, parents and educators protester outside the legislature, frustrated and worried about the new law.

“If this General Assembly says they are committed to public education, they’re certainly not showing it. It’s a total walking contradiction,” said teacher and parent Stuart Egan.

Chaudhuri is set to speak at 10 a.m. today. Cooper is slated to speak around 1:30 p.m.