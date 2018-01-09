H&M apologizes for using black child to advertise ‘coolest monkey’ shirt

LONDON (AP) — Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children.

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Kate Osamor tweeted that she was “totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least” by the image and, addressing H&M, asked “do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?”

The retailer said Monday that the “image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we sincerely apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

