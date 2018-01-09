Manhunt underway for mom, boyfriend accused of scalding, killing 4-year-old girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WCMH) — Police in Michigan are looking for the mother of a 4-year-old girl who died Monday.

They are also looking for the woman’s boyfriend.

The manhunt started after police say the little girl was found unresponsive with severe burns on her body. Police told WDIV the home where the girl was found was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

According to police, the girl was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Candice Renea Diaz, 24 and Brad Edward Fields, 28, are charged with felony murder, murder, child abuse and torture. Fields was also charged as a habitual offender.

They are believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Michigan plate DTR1854.

